Pak Chief Justice directs to open malls

Islamabad: Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed on Monday issued directions to reopen shopping malls across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During a hearing of a suo motu case regarding measures taken to deal with the coronavirus crisis, the Chief Justice questioned the “logic” behind keeping malls closed, reports Dawn news.

He also told authorities to allow markets to remain open on Saturday and Sunday, as opposed to the current system in which markets are only open four days a week.

“Coronavirus does not go anywhere on Saturday and Sunday,” he remarked, adding: “What is the reason behind keeping markets closed on Saturday and Sunday?”

Earlier during the proceedings, the chief justice gave these directions to the Sindh government but later said that the steps should be taken across the country.

A written order in this regard is expected to be issued later in the day.

Last month, the Supreme Court had taken a suo motu notice of the government’s efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country which has so far infected 41,363 people and killed 896 others.

Source: IANS

