Pak conducts launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile

Islamabad, Feb 4 : The Pakistan Army announced that it has conducted a successful training launch of a surface-to-surface ballistic missile, capable of delivering nuclear and conventional warheads to a range of 290 km.

This training launch of “Ghaznavi” missile on Wednesday was the culminating point of the Annual Field Training Exercise of Army Strategic Forces Command, Xinhua news agency quoted the Army’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations, as saying in a statement.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the service chiefs congratulated all ranks of Army Strategic Forces Command, the scientists and engineers on successful conduct of the launch, according to the statement.

Commander Army Strategic Forces Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali who witnessed the training launch appreciated the operational preparedness and display of excellent standard in handling and operating the weapon system, said the statement.

Pakistan last month conducted a successful flight test of Shaheen-III surface-to-surface ballistic missile which has a range of 2,750 km.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.