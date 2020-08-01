Pak cricketers celebrated Eid-ul-Adha in Manchester, post photos

Pakistan’s national cricket team celebrated Eid-ul-Adha in England, where they will play three test series.
After Eid celebration, the PCB shared photos of the gathering on twitter. Netizens reacted to their post as none of the team members were seen wearing masks or maintaining social distancing.
Moreover, they will have to stay in a bio-secure environment during the course of the series.
Here are some netizens reactions:
The three-test series between England and Pakistan is scheduled to start at Manchester from August 5, 2020.
The team drew their 2016 Test series 2-2 and 1-1 in 2018. Following the test series, Pakistan will play three T20Is at old Trafford starting from August 28 with Babar Azam at the helm of the limited-overs squad.
The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted millions of people lives around the globe making it to come closer to the brink of poverty. The religious traditions and festivals are also being celebrated with limitations due to a spike in coronavirus cases around the world.