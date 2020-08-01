Pak cricketers celebrated Eid-ul-Adha in Manchester, post photos

Pakistan’s national cricket team celebrated Eid-ul-Adha in England, where they will play three test series.

After Eid celebration, the PCB shared photos of the gathering on twitter. Netizens reacted to their post as none of the team members were seen wearing masks or maintaining social distancing.

Moreover, they will have to stay in a bio-secure environment during the course of the series.

Here are some netizens reactions:

Why they are so blatantly violating the social distancing by staying away 1 metres.

Will @ECB_cricket take note and put entire Pakistan team on 10 days compulsory self isolation please @ICC @nassercricket — Muntazir e Mahdi (@TigerZindaHay) July 31, 2020

Where is bloody Social distancing? — Muhammad Kashif (@kashif_830) July 31, 2020

SOCIAL DISTANCING BOYS!!!

Make us even more happy on Eid with a great win, Pakistan is proud of you. — Observer603 (@Observer603) July 31, 2020

No mask ?

No distancing? — بڑی بی (@LostSou39348907) July 31, 2020

Where are the masks bro?? — Mustafa Bhoja (@mustafabhoja) July 31, 2020

Wow! Not of them is wearing a mask. That's really disappointing. — Shahid N (@skniazi2008) July 31, 2020

Someone still hugging, even during Covid-19. — Gabriel Dickerson (@GabrielDicker19) July 31, 2020

The three-test series between England and Pakistan is scheduled to start at Manchester from August 5, 2020.

The team drew their 2016 Test series 2-2 and 1-1 in 2018. Following the test series, Pakistan will play three T20Is at old Trafford starting from August 28 with Babar Azam at the helm of the limited-overs squad.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted millions of people lives around the globe making it to come closer to the brink of poverty. The religious traditions and festivals are also being celebrated with limitations due to a spike in coronavirus cases around the world.