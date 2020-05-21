Pak escalates ceasefire violation along LoC in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu: Escalating its ceasefire violation further on the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday, Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing in two more sectors of Jammu & Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Colonel Devender Anand, defence ministry spokesman told IANS, “After violating ceasefire in Kirni and Degwar sectors early today, Pakistan started ceasefire violation in Qasba and Kirni sectors.

“Pakistan initiated another ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Kirni and Qasba sectors. This second violation started around 1.50 p.m. Indian army retaliated befittingly in all sectors where Pakistan initiated ceasefire violation today”.

The first ceasefire violation had taken place around 9.30 a.m. Pakistan has been resorting to frequent ceasefire violations along the LoC in J&K.

This has affected hundreds of civilians living along the LoC as their lives, homes, cattle and agricultural fields are in peril during such hostilities.

Source: IANS

