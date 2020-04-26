Pak extends suspension of intl flight operations till May 15

Islamabad: The Pakistan government has extended the suspension of international flight till May 15, according to the country’s aviation division.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the division said the suspension has been extended up to 11.59 p.m., The Express Tribune reported.

Earlier, the government had extended the suspension until April 21.

On Friday, the Pakistan government extended the countrywide lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic for 15 more days until May 9 amid doctors warnings against easing restrictions.

The decision was made during a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on COVID-19 chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, reports The Express Tribune.

As of Sunday morning, the country has reported 12,657 coronavirus cases, with 265 deaths.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.