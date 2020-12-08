Pak forces brutally massacred innocent civilians in 1971: Hasina

By Sumi Khan

Dhaka, Dec 9 : Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that on March 25, 1971, the Pakistani occupation forces unleashed brutal mass killings on the innocent civilian population of erstwhile East Pakistan.

The massacre was carried out to deny the “Bangalee” nation their legitimate demand for self-determination and annihilate their ethnic political identity, the PM added.

Hasina also said: “On this day, let us reaffirm our commitment to ‘never again’ to genocide for the sake of humanity and global peace.”

“The pain and trauma inflicted on us in 1971 motivate us to seek an end to genocide anywhere and demand justice for the victims of this heinous crime,” she added.

“On the occasion of the ‘International Day of Commemoration and ‘Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime’ as well as the ’72nd anniversary of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide’, Bangladesh joins the international community in paying solemn tribute to the victims of genocide throughout the history of the world and reiterates its firm commitment to preventing such heinous crimes,” Hasina said.

The PM added that Bangladesh is among the few countries that have experienced one of the worst forms of genocide during the War of Liberation in 1971.

Hasina called upon the international community to undertake concerted action to address the root causes of genocide, identifying early signs and ensuring justice to the victims to prevent the recurrence of any future genocide anywhere in the world.

She added that to pay deep homage to the victims of the Genocide of 1971 and uphold the country’s commitment to prevent these crimes against humanity, the country’s parliament has decided to observe March 25 as ‘Genocide Day’ and accordingly the day is observed every year in Bangladesh and all over the world by the Bangladeshi people, who love their motherland.

