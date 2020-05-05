Pak Govt to gradually ease lockdown: Imran Khan

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the government had decided to gradually ease the lockdown in the coming days, keeping in view the ground realities, especially the economic situation of the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Keeping in view the ground realities, especially the economic situation of the country and the problems of the common man, the government has decided that the lockdown will be gradually eased in the coming days,” a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office quoted Khan as saying on Monday.

He said that the government was trying its best to provide all possible relief to the people in view of the coronavirus situation, adding that despite the difficult circumstances, the government announced an economic package of 1.25 trillion PKR, reports The Express Tribune.

He said that the process of providing 12,000 PKR to 12.5 million deserving families was being ensured on the basis of transparency and merit.

In addition, a special programme had been launched to provide relief to labourers and workers.

“It is very encouraging that people from all walks of life across the country came forward to assist in the efforts and provide relief to the people in the difficult situation created by the pandemic,” Khan added.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 21,044 COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, with 476 deaths.

Source: IANS

