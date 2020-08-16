Pak launches CPEC internship program to empower youth

Islamabad, Aug 16 : The Pakistan government has announced a three-month youth internship program under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a top official announced.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Chairman of the CPEC Authority in Pakistan Asim Saleem Bajwa said the program is an inclusive and national project and will play a role as the engine of growth, reports Xinhua news agency.

Bajwa said with “60 per cent youth population” in Pakistan, a tremendous opportunity exists to develop young leaders with maximum productivity.

“In the spirit of Youth empowerment/to develop young leaders, we announce to offer an opportunity to you to join CPEC specific internship for three months,” he said in his tweet, adding that all eligible Pakistanis can apply.

According to the information available on the official website of the CPEC Authority, everyone is eligible under 30 years of age with a bachelor’s degree in any discipline.

The program includes recruitment of 100 interns, who will get monthly stipend after their allocation to specific industries and sectors, and development of leadership and management skills.

It will start in October and continue until December.

The CPEC is a flagship $62 billion project of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative that aims to connect Asia, Africa and Europe through a vast network of highways, rail lines and sea lanes.

The multi-billion dollar corridor connects the Chinese city of Kashgar with Pakistan’s Gwadar port on the Arabian Sea.

In November 2016, CPEC became partly operational when Chinese cargo was transported overland to Gwadar port for onward maritime shipment to Africa and West Asia, while some major power projects were commissioned by late 2017.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.