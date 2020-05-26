Pak may reimpose lockdown after Eid if violations continue

Islamabad: “Strict lockdowns” could be reimposed across Pakistan after the Eid holiday if citizens did not follow the government mandated standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the COVID-19 spread, a top official said.

Lamenting that the government’s instructions and SOPs to control the spread of the virus were not being followed, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Zafar Mirza said on Monday: “As we promised when we eased the lockdown, if this trend continues we may reimpose strict lockdowns after Eid.”

Noting that there was this perception amongst people that the virus outbreak in the country had ended, Mirza reminded everyone that COVID-19 deaths and cases were on the rise, reports Dawn news.

“Unfortunately, there is now this thinking among us that this disease was only here till Eid and that somehow it’ll disappear after Eid. This is a huge misunderstanding.

“I want to warn Pakistanis that if you don’t take precautionary measures, this crisis could turn into a huge tragedy.

“I urge the nation to act with extreme responsibility to curb the spread of the virus. The cases are rising very fast and we need to be careful, more than ever,” Mirza added.

He further said that the spread of the virus could only be halted by staying at home as much as possible, practicing social distancing, wearing masks and taking precautionary measures while going out.

Mirza’s remarks come as Pakistan’s COVID-19 cases have increased to 57,128, with 1,182 deaths.

