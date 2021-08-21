Pak officials arrest 24 over TikToker assault

Lahore: Officials in Pakistan have arrested nearly 24 people in connection with the assault of a TikToker and her companion last week in Lahore, a media report said.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari said on Friday that 24 men had been taken into custody through geo-fencing and matching records from National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for harassing and assaulting a female TikToker and her companions at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day, Dawn reported.

Taking to Twitter, Mazari said, “MoHR following with Punjab police on the condemnable Minar-i-Pakistan Lahore incident. So far 24 men were arrested through geo-fencing & NADRA match. More arrests are expected today. On issue of police negligence/failure IG inquiry is underway by Add IG.”

A horrifying video from Pakistan had recently emerged online in which hordes of men were seen groping, mauling and tearing off the clothes of a woman, who is famed for her videos on TikTok.

Several such horrific videos of the woman being “brutally attacked” in Lahore have surfaced online even as the country celebrated its Independence Day on August 14 and for a while, the incident was among top hashtags on Twitter #minarPakistan and #400 men were among the hashtags being used by outraged netizens who expressed their shock and disgust at the violence against the woman.

The woman filed a complaint with police in which she alleged that a mob of around 400 people attacked her and her friends while she was filming a video near Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14, according to local media reports.