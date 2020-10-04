Pak pledges to work towards upholding UN principles

Islamabad, Oct 4 : Pakistan has said that its active and prominent participation in the UN General Asse­m­blys opening session and allied meetings manifested its support and commitment to the world body’s purposes and principles.

In a statement on Saturday, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan would continue to participate actively in that endeavour, in cooperation with other member states, to build a world where conflict was outlawed and equitable prosperity for all was pursued in conditions of peace and security, Dawn news reported.

He said as noted by Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to the General Assembly on September 25, the UN should be made fully responsive to the challenges of present times.

He said Pakistan participated at the highest level in the opening segment of the General Assembly’s annual session from September 21 to October 1.

He said this year’s session was of enhan­ced significance due to the UN’s 75th anniversary celebrations and also due to the limitations imposed by Covid-19 which necessitated the meetings to be conducted virtually.

Besides Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also took part in numerous activities including the high-level plenary meeting of the General Assembly to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the UN and the 25th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women, as well as the ministerial meetings of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation; Uniting for Consensus group; and the UN Alliance of Civilisations.

Source: IANS

