Pak records highest daily Covid-19 deaths in 5 months

News Desk 1Published: 8th December 2020 2:04 pm IST
Pak records highest daily Covid-19 deaths in 5 months

Islamabad, Dec 8 : Pakistan’s coronavirus death toll rose to 8,487 by 89 new fatalities in the last 24 hours for the first time in five months as the country struggles to contain the second wave of the pandemic, according to data issued by the National Command and Operations on Tuesday.

Both Sindh and Punjab recorded 41 new deaths while six died of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), reports Geo News.

Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan reported no deaths in the past 24 hours.

With 2,885 new infections, the number of coronavirus cases reported across the country reached 423,179.

READ:  SA says England team breached biosecure zone, ECB defends players

At least 2,486 patients are under critical care with 336 on ventilators.

The case positivity rate has shot up to 8.58 per cent with the highest coronavirus prevalence observed in Karachi as 21.80 per cent of the PCR tests conducted in the past 24 hours, followed by 18.31 per cent in Mirpur and 16 per cent in Muzaffarabad.

Overall, Sindh has the highest case positivity rate of 13.87 per cent.

The country reported 13,932 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, 12,214 of which were reported in Punjab, raising the total recoveries to 370,474.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Covid-19 could push 207mn more people into extreme poverty: UNDP
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 8th December 2020 2:04 pm IST
Back to top button