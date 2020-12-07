Pak reports 3,308 new Covid-19 cases

Islamabad, Dec 7 : Amid a continued resurgence, Pakistan has reported 3,795 new coronavirus cases and 58 fatalities, which increased the overall infection tally and death toll to 420,294 and 8,398, respectively, health authorities said on Monday.

The number of the new cases was the highest since July, Dawn news quoted the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) as saying.

The national positivity rate has been recorded at 9.71 per cent as cases across the country have continued to spike, the NCOC revealed.

Additionally, it was revealed that more than 40,000 tests were being conducted daily for the past two weeks, 40 per cent of which were conducted through contact tracing.

According to data, 81 per cent of the positive cases have been detected in urban centres.

Last week, the NCOC was told that Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi were contributing 70 per cent of the country’s overall cases.

The highest positivity rate among cities was recorded in Karachi, where 21.31 per cent tests came out positive.

In Abbottabad, positivity rate was 17.86 per cent, the second highest in the country, while in Peshawar 16.66 per cent of the tests are turning up positive.

According to NCOC data, 2,539 Covid-19 patients were in critical condition across the country and the number of such patients was rising, Dawn news reported.

Currently, 4,503 smart lockdowns have been imposed in different areas across the country.

Source: IANS

