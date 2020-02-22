Pak resorts to ceasefire violation in J-K’s Poonch

A+ A-

Srinagar: Pakistani Army on Saturday resorted to unprovoked firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Qasba, Shahpur and Kirni sectors of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to details, firing, which started Saturday morning, is going on from both sides.

Sources said Indian army is giving a befitting response to Pakistani aggression.

This comes a day after Pakistan restored to ceasefire violation in the same sectors.

Earlier this month, a 60-year-old civilian was killed and three others were injured in Pakistani firing at the LoC in the Shahpur sector of Poonch.