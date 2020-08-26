Pak resorts to ceasefire violation at LoC in Poonch

By News Desk 1 Published: 26th August 2020 8:48 pm IST
Pak resorts to ceasefire violation at LoC in Poonch

Srinagar, Aug 26 : The Pakistani army on Wednesday resorted to unprovoked firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Qasba, Shahpur and Kirni sectors of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

“Pakistan violated ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in Poonch by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” the army said.

There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations along the LoC in the Kupwara district of Kashmir valley and to the south of Pir Panjal in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

