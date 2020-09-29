Pak resorts to unprovoked ceasefire violation on LoC

Jammu, Sep 29 : Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) on Tuesday targeting Indian positions in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Col. Devender Anand, spokesman of Defence Ministry said that at 4.30 a.m., Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector of Poonch district.

“Indian army retaliated befittingly,” he added.

Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has been violating the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by India and Pakistan in 1999.

A total of 24 civilians were killed and over 100 injured in more than 3,186 ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the LoC so far this year.

Thousands of people living in villages close to the LoC are living life on the edge as shelling from across the border endangers their lives, livelihood and agricultural activities.

