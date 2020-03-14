Pak responds to Modi’s video conferencing offer on COVID-19

Islamabad: Pakistan has responded positively to a proposal made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he called on the leaders of South Asian Association Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries to discuss how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic via video conferencing, it was reported on Saturday.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Modi said: “I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight coronavirus.

“We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy. Together, we can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet.”

Responding to the proposal, Aisha Farooqui, the spokesperson for the Pakistan Foreign Office, acknowledged that the threat of COVID-19 required coordinated efforts at global and regional level, The Express Tribune reported.

“We have communicated that SAPM on Health (Zafar Mirza( will be available to participate in the video conference of SAARC member countries on the issue,” she said in a tweet early Saturday morning.

On Thursday, Farooqui had said that Pakistan was ready to cooperate and extend any assistance to its neighbours including India to deal with the coronavirus.

India has reported two coronavirus deaths with over 80 cases, while Pakistan has confirmed 28 infections so far.