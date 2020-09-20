Pak security forces kill 4 terrorists in Balochistan

Islamabad, Sep 20 : The Pakistan Army said that security forces have killed four terrorists in Balochistan province during an operation.

In a statement on Saturday, the Army’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations said the security forces conducted the intelligence-based operation upon receiving a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in Awaran district, reports Xinhua news agency.

The statement said the terrorists’ hideout and a logistic base were destroyed while a large cache of arms, ammunition and communication equipment were recovered.

But it did not provide information about the affiliation of the terrorists.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistani military said security forces had killed a terrorist commander along with three other terrorists in the Waziristan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

