menu
search
13 Apr 2020, Mon
  • Share
  • Comments
  • Top Stories
  • Trending

Pak shells forward posts along LoC, IB

Posted by Qayam Published: April 13, 2020, 2:35 pm IST
Pak shells forward posts along LoC, IB

Jammu: Pakistan on Monday opened fire and shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control and International Border in Poonch and Kathua districts, drawing retaliation from Indian troops, officials said.

Mortar shelling from across the border had left three civilians dead on Saturday.

Officials said shelling from the Pakistan Army started in Mendhar sector along the LoC in Poonch this morning and was going on when last reports came in.

Pakistani Rangers also violated the ceasefire by targeting forward posts and villages in different villages of Hiranagar sector overnight.

The firing from Pakistan started in Chandwa and adjoining areas around 9.45 pm on Sunday and continued till 4 am, the officials said, adding the BSF retaliated effectively.

There was no report of any casualty in the firing, the officials said.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Topics:
Top Stories
Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved