Pak shells forward posts along LoC, IB

Jammu: Pakistan on Monday opened fire and shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control and International Border in Poonch and Kathua districts, drawing retaliation from Indian troops, officials said.

Mortar shelling from across the border had left three civilians dead on Saturday.

Officials said shelling from the Pakistan Army started in Mendhar sector along the LoC in Poonch this morning and was going on when last reports came in.

Pakistani Rangers also violated the ceasefire by targeting forward posts and villages in different villages of Hiranagar sector overnight.

The firing from Pakistan started in Chandwa and adjoining areas around 9.45 pm on Sunday and continued till 4 am, the officials said, adding the BSF retaliated effectively.

There was no report of any casualty in the firing, the officials said.

Source: PTI

