Pak summons Indian Charge d’Affaires over ‘ceasefire violations’

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday summoned Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia and registered its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri registered a “strong protest over the ceasefire violations on June 17, 2020, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

It said four persons were killed and one seriously injured due to “indiscriminate and unprovoked firing”.

The Indian forces along “the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons, it alleged.

“The Indian government must realize that its irresponsible policies and unilateral actions are increasingly imperiling peace and security in the region and must act responsibly in the interest of regional peace and stability,” the FO quoted Chaudhri as saying.

He called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

Earlier, the Pakistan Army said that at least four civilians were killed in alleged firing by the Indian forces in Nikial and Bagsar sectors along the LoC.

An army spokesman said that the Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to the Indian firing .

Source: PTI

