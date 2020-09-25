Pak summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations along LoC

By News Desk 1Published: 25th September 2020 6:03 pm IST
Islamabad, Sep 25 : Pakistan on Friday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to lodge a formal protest over the recent ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kashmir region, according to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.

Due to “indiscriminate and unprovoked” firing by the Indian forces in the Baroh sector of the LoC on Thursday, two civilians sustained serious injuries, the foreign ministry said in a statement, the Xinhua news agency reported.

India has committed 2,340 ceasefire violations to date this year, resulting in 18 deaths and serious injuries to 187 civilians, according to the statement.

