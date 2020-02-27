Pak suspends flight operations to Iran amid coronavirus outbreak

A+ A-

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday announced the suspension of all flights to and from Iran — the Middle Eastern country which has reported the most fatalities from novel coronavirus outside of China

The suspension will come into force from the midnight of February 27 and will remain in place till further orders, Pakistan’s Aviation Division said.

“The Aviation Division has decided to cease all direct flights between Pakistan and Iran with effect from midnight between 27 and 28 February 2020 till further notice,” Dawn reported Joint Secretary of Aviation Abdul Sattar Khokhar, as saying.

The development has come a day after Pakistan reported two cases of the novel coronavirus, involving people who had recently returned from Iran.

It may be noted that the rail and road movement between the two countries had already been suspended earlier this week.

Iran has reported over 20 deaths for novel coronavirus — the highest outside of China, which has been the epicentre of the outbreak.