Pak Test players to leave for West Indies on July 26

Karachi: The West Indies-bound Pakistan Test players will depart for Barbados on July 26, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).



The 11 players that will join the remaining Test players in the West Indies finished their 10-day training and conditioning camp at the National Stadium Karachi on Saturday.



The Pakistan limited-overs side is currently in the middle of a white-ball series in England. The squad will depart from Barbados after playing the final T20I at Manchester on July 20 and will be joined there by the Test cricketers.



Following the completion of the five-match T20I series against the West Indies on August 3, Pakistan will take on the hosts in a Two-Test series beginning at the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica on August 12. The second Test will also be played at the same venue from August 20.



The players will now enter a bio-secure bubble in a Lahore hotel on July 22 before departing for Barbados. Before entering the bio-secure bubble, the players will undergo Covid-19 tests at their respective home towns on July 19, the PCB said.



The players will have another round of Covid-19 testing on their arrival in the team hotel in Lahore on July 22. The final round of testing will be conducted on July 24 before the players’ departure in the wee hours of July 26 to Barbados en-route London.



The 11 players are: Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Yasir Shah and Zahid Mahmood.



