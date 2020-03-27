Pak violates ceasefire again, resorts to shelling along LoC

Jammu: Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire again by resorting to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Friday.

According to reports, the shelling began on Thursday night and continued till Friday morning.

“Pak army violated ceasefire along LoC by resorting to firing with small arms & shelling with mortars in Mendhar sector since 2345 hours,” defence spokesperson said.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, he said.

Pakistan troops resorted to shelling and firing from across the border in Degwar sector in Poonch, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty on our side, they said.

The Pakistan Rangers had resorted to firing on the International border (IB) in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district on Thursday.

There were a total of 646 incidents of ceasefire violations along the Indo-Pakistan International Border (IB) as well as the Line of Control (LoC) between January 1 and February 23 this year, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik had said on Wednesday.

Over 3,200 ceasefire violations by Pakistan troops were recorded in 2019.

Source: PTI

