Pak violates ceasefire along IB in J-K’s Kathua

By Qayam Published: July 11, 2020, 12:08 pm IST
Encounter in Kashmir's Pulwama district
Pulwama: Army soldiers during an encounter with militants at Beighpora area in Pulwama district of South Kashmir, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Commander-in-Chief of Hizbul Mujahideen Riyaz Naikoo and three other militants were killed in two different operations by security forces. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

Jammu: Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing that continued overnight along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

Firing on the border outpost in Kotha area started around 10.30 pm on Friday, drawing effective retaliation by the Border Security Force guarding the IB, they said.

The officials said the exchange of fire between the two sides continued till 4.15 am but there was no report of any casualty or damage on the Indian side.

However, it caused panic among the border residents who were forced to spend the night in underground bunkers, the officials said.

Source: PTI
Categories
Kashmir
Tags
