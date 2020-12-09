Pak violates ceasefire in J&K’s Poonch district

News Desk 1Updated: 10th December 2020 12:54 am IST
Pak violates ceasefire in J&K's Poonch district

Srinagar, Dec 10 : Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district on Wednesday.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said that at about 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector of Poonch district.

“The Indian army retaliated befittingly,” the spokesman said.

No casualty or damage was reported from the Indian side till the filing of this report.

Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has with impunity violated the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999.

READ:  Namita Gokhale to chair jury for the 2021 Swansea University Dylan Thomas Prize

Pakistan has violated ceasefire along the LoC in J&K over 3,200 times since January 2020. As many as 30 civilians have been killed and over 100 other have been injured in these ceasefire violations.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Updated: 10th December 2020 12:54 am IST
Back to top button