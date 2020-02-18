Pak violates ceasefire at J&K’s Shahpur again

A+ A-

Srinagar: Pakistani army on Tuesday resorted to unprovoked firing from across the Line of Control in the Shahpur and Kirni sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.

This comes days after a 60-year-old civilian was killed and three others were injured in Pakistani firing at the LoC in the Shahpur sector of Poonch on February 14.

According to details, firing which started in the morning, is still going on from both sides.

The Pakistan army targeted Indian defence positions and civilian areas with long-range mortars.

Sources said Indian army is giving a befitting response to Pakistani aggression.

On Friday night (Feb 14), three houses were partially damaged in shelling by Pakistani Army in the Hira Nagar sector of the Kathua district in J&K.