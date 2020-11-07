Pak violates ceasefire on LoC in J&K’s Poonch district

Jammu, Nov 7 : Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling on Saturday to target the Indian positions on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Colonel Devender Anand, Defence Ministry spokesman said, “At about 2.30 a.m. today Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along the LoC in the Mankote sector of Poonch district”.

The spokesman said the Indian forces retaliated befittingly.

A total of 24 civilians have been killed and over 100 injured in over 3,200 ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the LoC since the beginning of this year.

Frequent shelling from across the LoC has brought insurmountable misery into the lives of thousands of people living close to the LoC in the union territory whose lives, cattle and agricultural fields are threatened due to the hostilities from Pakistan.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.