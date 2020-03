Poonch: Pakistan on Thursday, once again, violated by ceasefire at the Line of Control (LoC) in Degwar sector of Poonch district.

At around 10:45 am, Pakistan began firing small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Further details are awaited.

Source: ANI

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.