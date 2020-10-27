Pak vs Zim: All players, support personnel test negative for Covid-19

Rawalpindi, Oct 27 : All Pakistan and Zimbabwe players have tested negative for Covid-19 ahead of the limited-overs series which begins Friday at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

“A total of 107 Covid-19 tests, conducted on the players and player support personnel of Zimbabwe and Pakistan sides as well as the match officials, have returned negative. The tests were conducted on Monday as part of the PCB’s Covid-19 Protocols following the assembling of the two sides in Islamabad,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated in a media release on Tuesday.

“All 107 participants have now entered the bio-secure bubble in a five-star luxury hotel and are now allowed to interact with each other and move freely within the bio-secure bubble,” it added.

The ODIs will be played on October 30, November 1 and 3 while the T20Is will be played November 7, 8 and 10.

Aleem Dar has been assigned on-field duties in five of the six matches. He will stand in all the three ODIs as well as the first and third T20I, while he will be the third umpire for the second T20I.

The ICC has appointed Javed Malik as match referee for the series.

As per the ICC’s interim playing regulations, Aleem and Javed will be the ICC-appointed match officials. The PCB has appointed umpires Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob, Rashid Riaz and Shozab Raza for the series.

