Pakistan: 11 courts sealed after judges, staff test COVID positive

MansoorPublished: 30th October 2020 11:24 pm IST
Islamabad: As many as 11 working courts have been closed after judges and staff tested positive for COVID-19, said the Islamabad Bar Association Secretary on Friday.

Daily Pakistan reported quoted Islamabad Bar Association Secretary Nabil Tahir Mirza as saying that 11 out of 70 courts working under the district and sessions court have been sealed after 12 judges and staff were diagnosed with the disease.

As of the latest data, Islamabad has reported 19,454 cases of COVID-19, 1,480 active cases and 215 deaths so far.

Pakistan has reported a total of 332,186 cases of coronavirus and 6,795 deaths till date.

Source: ANI

