Pakistan: 3 men ordered to offer Namaz 5 times a day over buffalo deaths

Hyderabad: A local civil court in Sindh, Pakistan, gave out a unique sentence for three accused over the deaths of buffaloes.

According to Pakistan Tribune, the civil court ordered the Sukkur Electric Power Company’s (SEPco) staff to offer namaz five times a day, plant 40 neem trees, memorize 10 hadith a month, and clean their office mosque for two years as a punishment for the death of animals due to negligence.

Judge Munawar Ali Pirzada of the Tangwani civil court in Sindh province, presided over the case filed by a villager Akram Gyirani over the death of three of his buffaloes due to electrocution. Gyirani alleged that his animals died on the spot after they came into contact with an 11,000 Kilo-volt (KV) wire lying on the ground.

To make sure whether the accused are following the orders of the judge or not, Pirzada reported directed that a monthly report in this regard be submitted to the court.