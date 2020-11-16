Pakistan again resorts to ceasefire violation along LoC

Srinagar, Nov 16 : Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district, the army said in a statement on Monday.

“Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Tangdhar sector in Kupwara district on Monday evening by firing mortars and other weapons,” army said.

The army said that it is giving a befitting response to Pakistan’s aggression.

This is the second major ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Kashmir in less than a week.

On Friday, three civilians, four army soldiers and one BSF official was killed in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Keran, Uri and Naugam sectors.

The Indian army retaliated strongly, causing casualities and substantial damage to Pakistan Army’s infrastructure across the LoC. Several ammunition dumps, FOL dumps and multiple terrorists launch pads across the LoC were damaged in the army retaliation.

The army on Friday had foiled an infiltration attempt at the LoC in the Keran sector even as Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violations in multiple sectors along the LoC.

