Pakistan again violates ceasefire on LoC in Poonch district

News Desk 1Published: 25th October 2020 3:28 am IST
Pakistan again violates ceasefire on LoC in Poonch district

Jammu, Oct 24 : Violating the ceasfire agreement, Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday in J&K’s Poonch district.

At about 6.30 p.m. on Saturday Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Degwar sector of Poonch district, said defence ministry spokesman Colonel Devender Anand.

The spokesman said Indian army retaliated befittingly.

So far this year, Pakistan has violated ceasefire over 3,190 times in which 24 civilians have been killed and over 100 have been injured near the LoC in J&K.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Strategic sale of PSUs to gain momentum post Diwali
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 25th October 2020 3:28 am IST
Back to top button