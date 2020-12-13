Pakistan again violates LoC ceasefire in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu, Dec 13 : Pakistan again violated ceasefire on the line of control (LoC) on Sunday by using small firearms and mortar shells to target Indian positions in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said that Pakistan indulged in unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Degwar Sector, to which the Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

Reports from the area said firing exchanges were going on till last reports came in.

Civilians in Degwar area complained that Pakistani shells were falling close to their houses.

Pakistan had violated ceasefire in Balakote Sector in Poonch district on Saturday.

Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has with impunity violated the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999.

A total of 30 civilians have been killed and over 100 others injured in more than 3,200 LoC ceasefire violations since January 2020.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

