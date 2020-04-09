Pakistan allows cargo trucks to cross over into Afghanistan

Islamabad: Pakistan has decided to allow movement of cargo trucks and containers to cross-over into Afghanistan thrice a week starting from Friday onwards on the neighbouring countrys request amid the coronavirus pandemic, it was reported on Thursday.

The decision was taken following consultations and coordination between the two countries as per agreed upon protocols, The Express Tribune quoted Aisha Farooqui, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as saying in a statement on Wednesday.

“Responding to Afghanistan government’s special request, and based on humanitarian considerations, it has been decided to facilitate the movement of cargo trucks and containers to cross-over into Afghanistan through Torkham and Chaman border crossing points thrice a week (on Monday, Wednesday and Friday) from April 10 onwards,” she said.

Pakistan had sealed its borders both with Iran and Afghanistan earlier this month as part of its measures to control the spread of coronavirus.

The government however, allowed the movement of goods at Chaman border.

Later, it also decided to allow the exit of Afghan nationals, wishing to go back to their country, on the request of Afghanistan government.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has reached despite the country being under lockdown for the third consecutive week.

The virus has claimed 61 lives while at least 467 patients have recovered.

Source: IANS

