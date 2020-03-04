Pakistan-Bangladesh one-off ODI preponed

A+ A-

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday rescheduled the one-off ODI against Bangladesh from April 3 to April 1 after a request from Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The BCB requested the PCB to reschedule the one-off ODI to allow its team more time to prepare for the second ICC World Test Championship Test, which commences at the National Stadium from 5 April.

Bangladeshi team will arrive in Karachi on March 29, the one-off ODI will be played at National Stadium in Karachi. Pakistan are ranked sixth on the ICC ODI team rankings, 12 points ahead of seventh-ranked Bangladesh.

“The PCB is always happy to facilitate wherever it can and will be delighted to host the Bangladesh men’s national team for additional days in Karachi. There is already a lot of excitement and buzz about the upcoming international matches and the PCB expects the quality of cricket will live up to the expectations of the fans and followers,” PCB Director – International Cricket, Zakir Khan said in a statement.