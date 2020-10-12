Pakistan bans the practice of dowry; passes law to make it criminal

Islamabad: For the first time in history a Muslim Country–Pakistan bans ‘Dowry’, providing relief to all the poor bride family in the country.

The latest development by the Minister of Religious Affairs of Pakistan has decided to ban the tradition of dowry, in which groom and his family asks for a dowry and then they put it on display. The law also said that in case if there is any divorce the grooms family has to return back everything to the bride.

The details of gifts and dowry given to the bride-to-be entered into the Nikkah-Nama. According to the new law, the allowed dowry will be just clothes (for the bride only) and bed sheets only.

The impact of dowry in Pakistan is similar. Some parents commit suicide due to their inability to wed off their daughters. Similarly, women also follow the same path out of guilt to relive their family of the burden of paying a dowry.