Pakistan bans the practice of dowry; passes law to make it criminal

According to the new law, the allowed dowry will be just clothes (for the bride only) and bed sheets only.

Nihad AmaniUpdated: 12th October 2020 8:42 pm IST
dowry
Photo: @dowry22/ Facebook

Islamabad: For the first time in history a Muslim Country–Pakistan bans ‘Dowry’, providing relief to all the poor bride family in the country.

The latest development by the Minister of Religious Affairs of Pakistan has decided to ban the tradition of dowry, in which groom and his family asks for a dowry and then they put it on display.  The law also said that in case if there is any divorce the grooms family has to return back everything to the bride.

Check the YouTube video below

The details of gifts and dowry given to the bride-to-be entered into the Nikkah-Nama. According to the new law, the allowed dowry will be just clothes (for the bride only) and bed sheets only.

READ:  H1B visas should be reserved only for 'specialised talent': WH

The impact of dowry in Pakistan is similar. Some parents commit suicide due to their inability to wed off their daughters. Similarly, women also follow the same path out of guilt to relive their family of the burden of paying a dowry.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Nihad AmaniUpdated: 12th October 2020 8:42 pm IST
Back to top button