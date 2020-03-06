Pakistan-based ‘KBC’ cheating racket busted, three held

A+ A-

New Delhi: Police have arrested three operatives of a Pakistan-based racket involved in cheating people across the neighbouring country in the name of “Kaun Banega Crorepati”.

Surprisingly, the racket was being operated not from Delhi but from Pakistan. Further investigation is underway, said police.

“This is for the first time the miscreants have set up a base in Pakistan to operate a racket in the name of KBC. The cyber crime control branch of Delhi Police has busted the racket,” Delhi Police Headquarters informed IANS on Friday.