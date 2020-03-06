menu
search
6 Mar 2020, Fri Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

Pakistan-based ‘KBC’ cheating racket busted, three held

Posted by Qayam Published: March 06, 2020, 1:08 pm IST
Pakistan-based ‘KBC’ cheating racket busted, three held

New Delhi: Police have arrested three operatives of a Pakistan-based racket involved in cheating people across the neighbouring country in the name of “Kaun Banega Crorepati”.

Surprisingly, the racket was being operated not from Delhi but from Pakistan. Further investigation is underway, said police.

“This is for the first time the miscreants have set up a base in Pakistan to operate a racket in the name of KBC. The cyber crime control branch of Delhi Police has busted the racket,” Delhi Police Headquarters informed IANS on Friday.

Source: IANS
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved