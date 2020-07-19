Pakistan carries out intense shelling on LoC in J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu: Pakistan again violated ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Sunday, a defence official said.

“Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri at about 7.15 p.m.,” Defence Ministry spokesman, Colonel Devender Anand, said.

“Indian army is retaliating befittingly.”

On Friday, three civilians – a couple and their son – were killed in indiscriminate shelling by Pakistan in Khari Karmara sector of Poonch district.

Pakistan has so far this year violated ceasefire on the LoC and the international border in J&K 2,711 times, killing 21 civillians and injuring 94 others.

Source: IANS