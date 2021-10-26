Pakistan, China seek economic assistance for Afghanistan

New Delhi: Pakistan and China have called on the international community to provide immediate humanitarian and economic assistance to the people of Afghanistan to alleviate their suffering, prevent instability and flight of people, as well as continued engagement for the rebuilding of the country, Geo News reported.

This came during a telephonic conversation between Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday.

They agreed to further strengthen bilateral economic and commercial ties, including the full realisation of the potential offered by the Phase-II of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement.

The two leaders also agreed to strengthen Pakistan-China cooperation in the relevant areas and to promote CPEC’s green development as a high-quality demonstration of the Belt and Road Initiative, the report said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed Chinese investments in the CPEC Special Economic Zones, underscoring that an early start of work on the ML-1 railway project will complement Pakistan’s geo-economics vision for national and regional development.