Pakistan continues ceasefire violation in J-K’s Poonch district

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 5th September 2020 5:50 pm IST
Pak continues ceasefire violation in J-K's Poonch, residents urge admn to provide them safety

Poonch: Pakistan Army continued its ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Shahpur, Kirni and Degwar sectors of Poonch district since 9.15 am on Saturday.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

Meanwhile, the locals sought the help of the administration as kids and senior citizens were very scared to step out from their houses.

“Continous firing from Pakistan side is underway here since morning. People face trouble due to the firing as sometimes we suffer property loss as well. However, nobody has suffered any loss in today’s firing,” said a resident.

“Firing started at around 9 am today and heavy shelling is taking place from Pakistan’s side. Indian Army is retaliating too. Kids and senior citizens here are too scared to step out. The government should do something in this regard, we need more facilities here,” said Mohabbad Kashim, a local.

Source: ANI
