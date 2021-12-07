Pakistan court acquits man convicted of raising funds for banned terror group

Lahore: Pakistan’s court has acquitted a man who had been convicted of raising funds for a banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), local media reported on Tuesday.

Dawar Khan was awarded one-year imprisonment by an anti-terrorism court in a case registered by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD). He has now been released on Monday by Lahore high court, Dawn newspaper reported.

Representing the appellant, Advocate Mian Dawood argued that the trial court sentenced his client on mere assumptions as the prosecution had not produced even a single evidence against him.

He said the prosecution had also not presented the report of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) during the trial. The whole evidence of the prosecution relied upon an unverified “receipt book” allegedly used by the appellant to collect funds for the banned outfit, Mian Daood said.

After hearing the arguments, a division bench headed by Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz allowed the appeal and acquitted the appellant, according to Dawn.

Pakistan and the TTP entered into a month-long truce starting November 9.