Pakistan COVID-19 cases surpass 800

Islamabad: With the emergence of four new coronavirus cases in the capital Islamabad on Monday, the overall number of infections in Pakistan has increased to 803, while the death toll stood at six.

The National Institute of Health said the four new cases took Islamabad’s total number of cases to 15, reports Dawn news.

Sindh is the worst-hit province with 352 cases of the total 803 infections in the country.

The province is currently on a 15-day lockdown.

Source: IANS

