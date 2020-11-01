Pakistan cruise to six-wicket win in 2nd ODI against Zimbabwe

Rawalpindi, Nov 1 : Pakistan eased to a six-wicket win in their second ODI against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi to secure a series victory and go second on the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League table.

Bowling first, spinner Iftikhar Ahmed was the star of the show for the hosts, taking five wickets and conceding 40 runs in his 10 overs as Zimbabwe were blown out for 206 in 45.1 overs. Fast bowler Muhammad Musa, 20, recorded figures of 2/21 on his ODI debut.

Captain Babar Azam then scored an unbeaten 77 to lead his team to victory while Imam-ul-Haq was dismissed one run short of his half century.

Pakistan had previously won the first match by 26 runs in Rawalpindi. The third ODI will be played at on Tuesday after which a three-match T20I series will be played from November 7 to November 10. All matches are to be held in Rawalpindi.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe 206 in 45.5 overs (Sean Williams 75, Brendan Taylor 35; Iftikhar Ahmed 5/40) vs Pakistan 208/4 in 35.2 overs (Babar Azam 77 not out, Imam-ul-Haq 49; Tendai Chisoro 2/49)

