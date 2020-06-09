Pakistan gave us green light to host 2020 Asia Cup: SLC chief

New Delhi: The Executive Board of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) met via a video conference on Monday and one of the major topics on the agenda was the fate of the 2020 Asia Cup which originally Pakistan was expected to host. The BCCI had made it clear that playing in Pakistan wasnt an option and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) chief Shammi Silva has said that Pakistan Cricket Board is okay with SLC hosting the event.

“We had a discussion with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and they have already agreed to our hosting this edition due to the present world situation,” Shammi Silva was quoted as saying by Sri Lankan media outlet ‘Ceylon Today’. “We had an online ACC meeting and they basically gave us the green light to host the tournament,” he added.

India was represented by BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah. As for the T20 tournament, it was decided that the final decision would be taken in due course with an eye on the coronavirus pandemic.

The ACC in the release said: “High on the agenda were matters relating to the scheduled events of the ACC. In particular, the board emphasised on the importance of holding the Asia Cup 2020. In light of the impact and consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, possible venue options for the Asia Cup 2020 were discussed and it was decided to take the final decision in due course.

“The Board was also apprised of the status and progress of the ACC’s involvement with the Asian Games

2022 in Hangzhou, China. The board noted with satisfaction the ongoing activities and initiatives of the ACC. The meeting was chaired by the ACC President Nazmul Hassan. Attending for the first time were Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah.”

Earlier, a BCCI official had said that it looked difficult that the event would take place in September this year with an eye on the pandemic. In fact, the World T20 in Australia is almost certain to be postponed when the ICC Board Meeting takes place on Wednesday.

Source: IANS

