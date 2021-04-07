Pakistan issues visas to 1,100 Sikh pilgrims for Baisakhi

New Delhi: Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued over 1,100 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual Baisakhi celebrations from April 12 to 22.

“These visas have been issued as a ‘special gesture’ by the government of Pakistan in view of the importance of Baisakhi for Punjabis and Sikhs marking the start of their new year. Pakistan High Commission extends special felicitations to all those celebrating this auspicious occasion and wishes the visiting pilgrims a fulfilling yatra,” the Pakistani High Commission said in a statement.

“The issuance of pilgrimage visas is a part of the government of Pakistan’s efforts for facilitating visits to religious shrines. This also reflects the commitment of the government of Pakistan to faithfully implement the bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines,” the statement added.