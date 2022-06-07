Pakistan issues visas to Sikhs to attend Guru Arjan Dev Martyrdom Day

Islamabad: The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued visas to 163 Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual Guru Arjan Dev Martyrdom Day scheduled to be held from June 8-17, an official statement revealed on Tuesday.

The issuance of visas is covered under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, The Express Tribune quoted the statement as saying.

“Every year, a large number of Sikh yatrees from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals/occasions. The visas issued from New Delhi are in addition to the visas granted to Sikh pilgrims participating in these events from other countries.”

The issuance of the visas is in line with the government of Pakistan’s commitment to fully implement the Bilateral Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines between the two countries, added the statement.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Charge d’Affaires Aftab Hasan Khan, extended his heartfelt felicitations to the pilgrims and wished them a rewarding and fulfilling yatra, The Express Tribune reported.

“Pakistan takes immense pride in preserving sacred religious places and providing necessary facilitation to the visiting pilgrims,” he added.

During the visit, the pilgrims would go to Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib.

They will enter Pakistan on Wednesday and return to India on June 17.