Pakistan joins Saudi-led initiative for digital cooperation

Islamabad, Nov 27 : Pakistan has joined the Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO), a Saudi-led initiative, aimed at promoting digital cooperation among member states, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday night, Qureshi said: “Digital Diplomacy is an integral part of my Public Diplomacy Initiative under #VisionFO. Today, I am pleased to announce (Pakistan) joins multilateral Digital Cooperation Organisation as founding member, ushering in new era of digital diplomacy with long term opportunity to shape global digital agenda.”

Besides Saudi Arabia and Pakis­tan, other members of the DCO are Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, Dawn news reported.

In a video also posted on Twitter, Qureshi said the creation of the DCO would cater to the growing need of international cooperation and collaboration in the digital domain.

“DCO would offer a platform to promote the global digital agenda in the scientific, health, educational, commercial, social, agricultural, investment and security spheres,” he added.

Source: IANS

