Pakistan: Madrasa exploded in Peshawar; 7 killed and several injured

Peshawar: At least seven people were killed and several were injured after a blast at a Madrasa in Peshawar’s Dir Colony, Pakistan on Tuesday, reports the Dawn.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mansoor Aman told reporters that an investigation is underway. According to Rescue 1122 the injured have been shifted to Lady Reading Hospital and another medical facility where the condition of several of them is stated to be critical.

credits: Dawn.com

The bombing happened when Maulvi sahab (religious teacher) was delivering a lecture about the teachings of Islam at the main hall of Jamia Zubairia madrasa, police officer Waqar Azim said, adding initial investigations suggest the bomb went off minutes after someone left a bag at the madrasa, in Pakistan.

The police and rescue teams have reached the crime scene and launched the rescue operation.

“It is premature to say anything about the nature of the blast in the Madrasa” according to the Pakistan police officials, as quoted by Geo News.

